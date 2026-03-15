Over 4.6mn Kazakhstanis cast their ballots in Constitutional Referendum

According to data provided by territorial commissions, as of 12:00 p.m. a total of 4,677,595 citizens had received their ballots, representing 37.54% of those included on the voter lists

As of now, Turkistan, Aktobe, and Akmola regions lead in voter turnout.

Meanwhile, 106 polling stations located in places of temporary residence have already concluded their work.

Voter turnout by regions:

1. Abai region - 41,93%

2. Akmola region - 44,66%

3. Aktobe region - 45,73%

4. Almaty region - 40,41%

5. Atyrau region - 42,29%

6. West Kazakhstan region - 36,59%

7. Zhambyl region - 35,86%

8. Zhetysu region - 43,32%.

9. Karaganda region - 42,95%

10. Kostanay region - 37,10%.

11. Kyzylorda region - 43,18%.

12. Mangystau region - 34,57%

13. Pavlodar region - 36,57% .

14. North Kazakhstan region - 41,64%.

15. Turkistan region - 44,13%.

16. Ulytau region - 36,59%.

17. East Kazakhstan region - 42,88%.

18. Astana - 31,23%.

19. Almaty - 14,85%.

20. Shymkent - 42,59%.

The next update on voter turnout will be released at 02:05 pm.

In total, 12,461,796 citizens across the country are eligible to participate in the referendum. According to the Law “On the Republican Referendum,” the referendum is considered valid if more than half of eligible citizens or over 6.2 million people - cast their votes.

At 7:00 a.m. Astana time, all referendum polling stations across Kazakhstan opened their doors. 10,388 stations are operating on referendum day, including 71 polling stations established at Kazakhstan’s foreign missions in 54 countries.

The ballot includes one question: “Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the draft of which was published in the mass media on February 12, 2026?”

359 international observers are monitoring the referendum, 185 foreign journalists from 31 countries have been accredited to cover the voting process.

By 10:00 am, 19.21% of citizens included on the voter lists, or 2,393,844 people, had received ballots.