Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum: Voter turnout at 19.21% as of 10:00 am

According to the Commission, a preliminary voter turnout stood at 19.21% as of 10:00 am local time in the vote on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.

At a briefing, member of the Central Referendum Commission Lyazzat Suindik said that by 10:00 am, 19.21% of citizens included on the voter lists, or 2,393,844 people, had received ballots.

In total, 12,461,796 citizens across the country are eligible to participate in the vote.

Voter turnout ranking by regions as of 10:00 am:

Karaganda region - 26.64%

Kyzylorda region - 24.02%

Aktobe region - 21.80%

Shymkent city - 21.36%

Turkistan region - 21.21%

Zhetysu region - 21.01%

Astana city - 20.68%

East Kazakhstan region - 20.64%

Ulytau region - 20.31%

Akmola region - 19.82%

Atyrau region - 19.44%

Kostanay region - 19.24%

West Kazakhstan region - 18.80%

North Kazakhstan region - 18.72%

Mangystau region - 18.53%

Zhambyl region - 18.49%

Almaty region - 18.10%

Abai region - 17.98%

Pavlodar region - 16.36%

Almaty city - 9.54%

The commission will present the next update on voter turnout at 12:00 pm.

To note, on March 15, a nationwide referendum on the draft of a new Constitution began in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, on February 11, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree calling for the national referendum to be held on March 15.

The starting point for the constitutional reform was Tokayev’s initiative to create a unicameral parliament in Kazakhstan. The president first presented the proposal on September 8, 2025, during his annual address to the nation.