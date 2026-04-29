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    Over 190 Czech companies actively operating in Kazakhstan

    15:25, 29 April 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš held expanded-format talks on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Over 190 Czech companies actively operating in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the talks, attended by delegations from both countries, President Tokayev emphasized the significant potential for further strengthening the two countries' relations.

    "I believe the future of our political and economic cooperation is quite promising. It is gratifying that our missions to the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations interact closely and maintain constant dialogue. There is a solid foundation for developing ties in many areas," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš held expanded-format talks
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President praised the Czech Republic's balanced and pragmatic foreign policy. According to him, political dialogue between the two countries is creating a favorable atmosphere for enhancing multifaceted cooperation. Interparliamentary interaction is also actively developing. The Head of State also noted that the Czech Republic is one of Kazakhstan's key trading partners in the European Union.

    "Trade turnover is growing steadily. We will certainly continue to facilitate the expansion of trade and economic ties. Presently, more than 190 Czech companies are actively operating in Kazakhstan, including flagship investors such as Škoda, Omnipol, Tatra, ZVVZ, and other long-standing industrial partners. I assure you that broad opportunities are opening up in Kazakhstan for implementing joint projects," the President of Kazakhstan stated.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš held expanded-format talks
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the Kazakh President and the Czech Prime Minister held narrow-format talks in Akorda.

    Recall that the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.

    On Tuesday, the prime ministers of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic met in Astana.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Astana Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe EU Politics Trade Business, companies
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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