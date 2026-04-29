Kazakh President, Czech PM hold narrow-format talks in Akorda

AWelcoming the Czech Prime Minister, President Tokayev emphasized that Babiš is respected in Kazakhstan as a political figure renowned not only in the Czech Republic but across Europe. He highlighted the close and friendly relations between the two countries, noting the successful development of trade ties and the importance of cooperation within major international organizations. Tokayev also expressed gratitude for the presence of a Czech business delegation, following a successful business forum held in Astana, according to the press service of Akorda.

Photo credit: Akorda

Prime Minister Babiš thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and praised Kazakhstan’s achievements in various fields. He described Kazakhstan as an important state in Central Asia, congratulated the country on adopting a new Constitution, and recalled his personal connection to Kazakhstan dating back to his early career.

“I have always dreamed of visiting Kazakhstan, as after graduating from university in 1978, I worked in a department that cooperated with Shymkent and Zhambyl (Taraz),” the Czech Prime Minister said.

Babiš underscored Kazakhstan’s significance in the energy sector as the world’s largest uranium producer and expressed interest in concluding agreements in the sector. He also commended Kazakhstan’s progress in artificial intelligence and stressed the importance of further developing bilateral relations.

Earlier, a welcoming ceremony was held at Akorda for the Czech Prime Minister, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan. The day before, Babiš met with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov in Astana.