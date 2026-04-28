"I always dreamed of visiting Kazakhstan" — Czech Prime Minister

Babiš noted that his visit to Kazakhstan is particularly meaningful to him.

"It is a great honor for me to be here today. I always dreamed of visiting Kazakhstan, and I will tell you why. When I was studying at the International Trade Faculty, and when I started working in the chemical industry in Barcelona in November 1998 — that was quite a long time ago — there was a lot of talk about yellow phosphorus from Kazakhstan," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, his goal was to see the places where this phosphorus is produced.

He added that he once asked his manager to send him to Kazakhstan, but unfortunately, the opportunity never came. He said it is his first visit to the country and that it is a great honor for him to be here.

Photo source: Qazinform

During the meeting, Andrej Babiš also expressed his admiration for Kazakhstan.

"It is a great honor for me to be here because Kazakhstan is a very amazing, large country that has so many natural resources — you have practically all the elements of the periodic table. It is a great opportunity, really, to be here," he said.

He also noted the Czech Republic's interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"Our new government is currently fighting for and defending our interests, which we greatly appreciate. And we also want to build many more relations with your country. Of course, we are ready to hear from you if there are any issues that we can help resolve, or try to resolve, with the European Parliament," the Czech premier added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced that Kazakhstan's IT service exports exceeded 1 billion US dollars in 2025.