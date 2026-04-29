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    Prime Minister of Czech Republic arrives at Akorda Palace

    12:10, 29 April 2026

    Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, has arrived at the Akorda Palace, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Prime Minister of the Czech Republic arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Prime Minister of the Czech Republic arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The welcoming ceremony took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace.

    Prime Minister of Czech Republic arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Prime Minister of Czech Republic arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Prime Minister of Czech Republic arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babiš.

    To note, on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum in Astana, the two countries signed six memorandums and commercial agreements in key sectors of the economy.

    President President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Czech Republic Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Foreign policy Politics
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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