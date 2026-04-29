Prime Minister of Czech Republic arrives at Akorda Palace
12:10, 29 April 2026
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, has arrived at the Akorda Palace, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The welcoming ceremony took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace.
Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babiš.
To note, on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum in Astana, the two countries signed six memorandums and commercial agreements in key sectors of the economy.