Prime Minister of Czech Republic arrives at Akorda Palace

Photo credit: Akorda

The welcoming ceremony took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babiš.

To note, on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum in Astana, the two countries signed six memorandums and commercial agreements in key sectors of the economy.