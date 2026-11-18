The discovery was made while archaeologists were excavating for a septic tank during the renovation of Danube Riverside Park. They excavated a 3.85-meter section of the channel, which is about one meter wide and built from carefully arranged stone blocks. Its full length remains unknown.

Construction work was halted, and emergency excavations were carried out on the Culture Ministry’s instructions.

An Ottoman coin known as an akce, pottery fragments and characteristic building ceramics point to the channel’s Ottoman-era origins.

A commission of the Culture Ministry will decide whether construction can resume or the structure should be preserved.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that archaeologists had unearthed a rare gold figurine believed to have adorned a Saka-era headdress during excavations of an ancient burial mound in Almaty’s Nauryzbay district.