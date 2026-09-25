 SEPTEMBER 25 - NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING IN KAZAKHSTAN
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    OTS FMs meet in New York, pledge stronger cooperation and joint initiatives

    19:37, 25 September 2026

    Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi participated in an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in New York, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    OTS, Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    OTS foreign ministers expressed their condolences to the Kazakh side over the deaths of Kazakh military personnel in the Caspian Sea naval exercises.

    OTS, Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    Minister Tileuberdi noted that, amid the current geopolitical instability, mutual support and coordinated action among the Turkic states are becoming increasingly important.

    The meeting focused on the current state and future priorities of cooperation within the OTS, as well as pressing regional and international issues.

    OTS foreign ministers reaffirmed their readiness to enhance the practical dimension of interaction and promote joint initiatives that serve the common interests of the Turkic states.

    OTS, Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    Earlier, it was reported that Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the founding states of the Global Initiative to Strengthen Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Organization of Turkic States (OTS) UN
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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