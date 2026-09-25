OTS FMs meet in New York, pledge stronger cooperation and joint initiatives

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

OTS foreign ministers expressed their condolences to the Kazakh side over the deaths of Kazakh military personnel in the Caspian Sea naval exercises.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Minister Tileuberdi noted that, amid the current geopolitical instability, mutual support and coordinated action among the Turkic states are becoming increasingly important.

The meeting focused on the current state and future priorities of cooperation within the OTS, as well as pressing regional and international issues.

OTS foreign ministers reaffirmed their readiness to enhance the practical dimension of interaction and promote joint initiatives that serve the common interests of the Turkic states.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Earlier, it was reported that Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the founding states of the Global Initiative to Strengthen Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL).