Global IHL Initiative founding states discuss preparations for Jordan Conference

The participants representing Kazakhstan, Brazil, China, France, Jordan, and South Africa discussed preparations for the High-Level Conference “Humanity in War”, scheduled for December 7, 2026, in Jordan. Primary focus was placed on broadening international support for the Initiative, ensuring high-level and representative participation in the Conference, coordinating subsequent actions of the founding states, and drafting the outcome political declaration.

Tileuberdi emphasized that international humanitarian law must be applied universally, consistently, and in good faith, without selectivity or politicization. Its genuine effectiveness is measured by how effectively it protects civilians, medical and humanitarian personnel, ensures the safety of critical civilian infrastructure, and enables unimpeded delivery of assistance to those in need.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Kazakhstan consistently promotes a culture of dialogue, peaceful resolution of disputes, and inclusive multilateral cooperation, viewing the Initiative as a practical mechanism to facilitate the implementation of existing international obligations.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers of the founding states and the ICRC President issued a joint press statement. The parties called on the international community to join the Initiative, redouble efforts to strengthen compliance with IHL, and ensure high-level representation at the upcoming Conference in Jordan.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Dr. Anne Quintin, Head of the Global Initiative on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), spoke about the origins and objectives of the initiative, the growing challenges of modern warfare, and the crucial role of political will in ensuring respect for humanitarian law.