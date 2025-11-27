OpenAI sees paid ChatGPT users reaching 220 million by 2030

The projection reflects growing global reliance on advanced conversational AI. Current trends already show strong uptake. As of July, about 35 million users, roughly 5% of ChatGPT’s weekly active base, paid for Plus or Pro plans priced at $20 and $200 dollars per month.

The expanding subscriber base is expected to push OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate to nearly $20 billion by year end, though the company continues to record significant losses tied to research and computing costs. Earlier data showed $4.3 billion in revenue during the first half of 2025 and $2.5 billion in cash burn driven by investment in new models and the operation of ChatGPT.

OpenAI aims to diversify revenue streams, with about 20% expected from new shopping and advertising-based features. This week the firm introduced a personal shopping assistant, signaling a broader push into monetizable consumer services.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI had launched a pilot version of group chats on ChatGPT for users in several countries.