OpenAI introduces pilot group chat feature on ChatGPT

According to the company’s post, the tool enables multiple users to join the same conversation with ChatGPT for collaborative planning and decision-making. Group chats can be used for trip planning, home and design projects, collective choices such as selecting a restaurant or resolving minor disputes, and academic and workplace tasks.

OpenAI clarified that the new feature keeps group conversations separate from private chats, noting that personal ChatGPT memory is neither shared nor created in these sessions.

“Group chats are separate from your private conversations. Your personal ChatGPT memory is not used in group chats, and ChatGPT does not create new memories from these conversations. We’re exploring offering more granular controls in the future so you can choose if and how ChatGPT uses memory with group chats,” OpenAI explained.

To start a group chat, users can tap the people icon and invite others via a link, with the platform creating a new chat when participants are added to an existing one to keep the original thread unchanged. Group chats function similarly to standard interactions, with users being able to manage settings by naming the group, adding or removing participants, muting notifications and setting custom instructions for ChatGPT’s tone or level of context.

“You’re in control. You have to accept an invitation to join a group chat. Everyone can see who’s in the chat or leave at any time. Group members can remove other participants with the exception of the group creator, who can only be removed by leaving themselves,” the company said.

The pilot is being introduced on mobile and web for logged-in ChatGPT users in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan across the Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans.

Yesterday, OpenAI announced the release of its latest AI models, the GPT‑5.1 Instant and GPT‑5.1 Thinking.