Only one fugitive remains in LRT corruption case

Embezzlers of billions

In 2023, the Astana City Court sentenced seven individuals involved in the case:

Ulugbek Achilov : Found guilty under Part 5, Article 28 and Clause 2, Part 4, Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan (CCK). Sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Dauren Abdykhamitov : Found guilty under the same articles. Sentenced to 7 years in prison with property confiscation.

Rashid Amanzholov , former head of Astana's Department of Passenger Transport and Highways: Found guilty under Part 5, Article 28 and Clause "b" of Part 4, Article 176 CCK. Sentenced to 7 years in prison and barred from holding public office for 5 years.

Zhanat Nurpeisov , former deputy and secretary of the Astana Maslikhat: Found guilty under Part 5, Article 28 and Clause "b" of Part 4, Article 178 CCK. Sentenced to 7 years in prison, barred from public office for 5 years, and stripped of state awards ("Kurmet" and "Parasat" orders).

Talgat Ashim , former chairman of Astana Innovations: Found guilty under the same articles. Received a 7-year suspended sentence with 3 years of probation control.

Timur Kasabayev and Dulat Musenov: Both found guilty under Part 5, Article 28 and Clause "b" of Part 4, Article 176 CCK. Each received a 7-year suspended sentence with 3 years of probation control.

Former chairman of Astana LRT, Talgat Ardan, was sentenced in absentia in November 2024. He was tried without being present, as he had been on the run since 2019. An additional sentence in May 2023 found him guilty of embezzling budget funds (Clause 2, Part 4, Article 189 CCK), sentencing him to 7 years in prison and imposing a lifetime ban from holding public office. In May 2025, Ardan was detained in Antalya, Turkey.

One fugitive remains

Former deputy mayor of Astana, Kanat Sultanbekov, remains on the international wanted list. According to Astana’s Deputy Prosecutor Azamat Yermahanov, Sultanbekov’s location has been identified abroad, and extradition proceedings are underway.

“Yes, certain individuals involved in this case have evaded prosecution. However, according to Interpol, one of the suspects has been located in a Western country. A range of extradition measures are being carried out,” Yermahanov said in an interview published on Instagram.

In May 2023, the Astana City Court also convicted Sultanbekov in absentia.

“Kanat Sultanbekov was found guilty under Part 3, Article 28 and Clause 2, Part 4, Article 189 of the CCK, and sentenced to 7 years in prison with a lifetime ban from public service, including positions in the judiciary, local self-governance, National Bank and its affiliates, state organizations, and any entities with over 50% state ownership,” read the verdict by Judge Viktoria Semenova.

Additionally, he is banned from working in national holdings, companies, and development institutions owned by the state. His prison term will commence upon his actual arrest and detention.

Notably, Sultanbekov had previously faced criminal charges for accepting bribes exceeding 1 billion tenge. In 2015, he became deputy chairman of Kazakhstan Engineering national company. He was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, in February 2018, the court replaced his prison term with a fine of 2.139 billion tenge.

Earlier, it was reported that former Astana LRT chairman Talgat Ardan, who had been on the international wanted list, was detained in Antalya, Turkey. Kazakhstan requested his extradition in 2019. In 2025, his location was confirmed by Kazakhstan’s security services, leading to his arrest. On May 9, a Turkish court ruled to deport him to Kazakhstan.

We have also previously written about the countries with which Kazakhstan has agreements to exchange convicted individuals.