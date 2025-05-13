Ex-Chairman of Astana LRT Talgat Ardan detained in Antalya

In September 2019, the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office submitted a request to the Turkish Ministry of Justice to extradite Talgat Ardan to Kazakhstan.

His location was detected in 2025 by the National Security Committee, after which Turkish law-enforcement agencies detained him.

On May 9, the court of Antalya announced a verdict to deport him to Kazakhstan.

Talgat Ardan is currently in a custody.

The relevant agencies of Kazakhstan have already launched necessary legal procedures to bring Ardan back to Kazakhstan.

It should be reminded that Talgat Ardan, ex-Chairman of LLP Astana LRT, was convicted to 9 years of imprisonment in absentia as per Article 189 paragraph 4 and Article 361 paragraph 4 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan for embezzlement and abuse of power.

He was relieved from his duties of Astana LRT Chairman in 2017.

At the end of 2019, there were reports in mass media about embezzlement of billions of tenge by officials. Five defendants have been in the pretrial detention facilities since 2019. Two more defendants were placed on a house arrest with a written undertaking not to leave the city. Former deputy mayor of the capital, Kanat Sultanbekov, is still on the wanted list.