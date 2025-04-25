Countries with which Kazakhstan can exchange convicted persons

These citizens are now serving their sentences in their homeland, thanks to a number of multilateral and bilateral agreements between Kazakhstan and other countries on the transfer of convicted persons.

Multilateral agreements

As for multilateral agreements, Kazakhstan is a party to:

● Convention on the Transfer of Persons Sentenced to Imprisonment for Further Serving the Sentence of 06.03.1998 (8 parties in total: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan).

● Inter-American Convention on Serving Criminal Sentences Abroad of 09.06.1993 (22 parties in total: Kazakhstan, Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Venezuela, Guatemala, Canada, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador, USA, Suriname, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Czech Republic, India, Slovakia).

Bilateral agreements

Along with the above-mentioned Conventions, Kazakhstan has 26 bilateral agreements on the transfer of convicted persons with countries such as:

● Azerbaijan

● Ukraine

● Turkmenistan

● China

● Spain

● Turkey

● Italy

● Hungary

● Romania

● India

● Iran

● Serbia

● Saudi Arabia

● Lithuania

● Jordan

● Mongolia

● Brazil

● UAE

● Republic of Korea

● Bulgaria

● North Macedonia

● Uzbekistan

● Vietnam

● Cyprus

● Peru

● Morocco

As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office in response to an official request from Kazinform, work in this direction on concluding agreements is ongoing.

The department also explained that the extradition of persons and the transfer of convicted persons are different procedures.