    Countries with which Kazakhstan can exchange convicted persons

    15:18, 25 April 2025

    Over the past three years, Kazakhstan has returned 116 compatriots convicted abroad to continue serving their sentences, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Convicted persons, prison, extradition, sentence
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    These citizens are now serving their sentences in their homeland, thanks to a number of multilateral and bilateral agreements between Kazakhstan and other countries on the transfer of convicted persons.

    Multilateral agreements

    As for multilateral agreements, Kazakhstan is a party to:

    Convention on the Transfer of Persons Sentenced to Imprisonment for Further Serving the Sentence of 06.03.1998 (8 parties in total: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan).

    Inter-American Convention on Serving Criminal Sentences Abroad of 09.06.1993 (22 parties in total: Kazakhstan, Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Venezuela, Guatemala, Canada, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador, USA, Suriname, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Czech Republic, India, Slovakia).

    Bilateral agreements

    Along with the above-mentioned Conventions, Kazakhstan has 26 bilateral agreements on the transfer of convicted persons with countries such as:

    Azerbaijan

    Ukraine

    Turkmenistan

    China

    Spain

    Turkey

    Italy

    Hungary

    Romania

    India

    Iran

    Serbia

    Saudi Arabia

    Lithuania

    Jordan

    Mongolia

    Brazil

    UAE

    Republic of Korea

    Bulgaria

    North Macedonia

    Uzbekistan

    Vietnam

    Cyprus

    Peru

    Morocco

    As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office in response to an official request from Kazinform, work in this direction on concluding agreements is ongoing.

    The department also explained that the extradition of persons and the transfer of convicted persons are different procedures.

    “Extradition is the forced return of a person who committed a crime in one country and was hiding in another, to be brought to criminal responsibility or to execute the sentence imposed on him for this crime. The transfer of a convicted person is the return to the homeland of a person who committed a crime in a foreign country, to further serve the sentence imposed by the verdict of this court on the basis of his will. Considering this, the procedure for the transfer of each convicted person is individual and depends on various circumstances concerning the characteristics of the person and his case,” the Prosecutor General's Office explained.

    Diana Bizhanova
    Diana Bizhanova
