On the threshold of new Constitution: Tokayev announces sweeping reforms

According to the Head of State, the initial plan under parliamentary reform was to amend around 40 articles of the Constitution. However, during the process it became clear that significantly more changes would be required.https://qazinform.com/news/v-ulttyq-qurultay-starts-its-work-in-kyzylorda-9c8e3b

“In 2022, 33 articles of the Constitution were updated. The forthcoming amendments will be even more extensive. In essence, we are on the threshold of a step equivalent to adopting a new Constitution,” President Tokayev told members of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

In this context, the Head of State decided to establish a Constitutional Commission. The corresponding decree is set to be signed tomorrow.

Photo credit: Akorda

The new commission will include more than 100 members, among them representatives of the Ulttyq Qurultay, prominent legal experts, media leaders, chairpersons of maslikhats, and members of regional public councils. The work of the commission will be led by the Chair of the Constitutional Court.

“The commission will thoroughly study and systematize all proposals, after which a draft of specific amendments will be prepared. Only then will we determine the timing of the nationwide referendum,” Tokayev underlined.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled plans to establish a post of Vice President of Kazakhstanand the new consultative platform Khalyk kenesi, as well as rename the new unicameral parliament as “Qurultay”.

The 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay was held in Kyzylorda on Tuesday with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involved prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils.