Kazakhstan plans to establish post of Vice President

President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev announced a major new initiative, proposing the creation of the institution of Vice President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to be enshrined in the Constitution.

The Head of State also suggested abolishing the position of State Counselor, currently held by Yerlan Karin.

The office of Vice President previously existed in Kazakhstan from 1991 to 1996. The first and only person to hold the post was Yerik Assanbayev.

