Kazakhstan to establish new consultative platform Khalyk Kenesi

The new body will combine the experience of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and ensure representation of all ethnic groups and social communities.

He said the historical missions of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and the Ulttyq Qurultay have been completed, suggesting the establishment of the People’s Council of Kazakhstan, Khalyk Kenesi.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the status and formation procedures of the Council will be enshrined in a separate section of the Constitution and a special constitutional law.

The Council will include representatives of civil society and public associations, and its activities will be carried out strictly in accordance with the Constitution.

The People’s Council of Kazakhstan will become a new state body, incorporating the experience of consultative structures from other countries. All ethnic groups, social groups, and regions will be represented there. The Council will hold the status of the country’s supreme consultative body, and its chairperson will have the right of legislative initiative that will significantly strengthen its role.

The Council will consist of 126 members, including 42 representatives of ethno‑cultural associations, 42 representatives of maslikhats (local assemblies), and 42 representatives of public organizations.

Meetings of the Khalyk Kenesi will be held once a year.

Earlier, the Head of State announced Kazakhstan plans to establish the post of Vice President.