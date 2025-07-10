Nvidia becomes first company to hit $4 trillion valuation

The U.S.-based chipmaker briefly surged past Apple’s previous record of $3.9 trillion during Wednesday trading, before closing slightly lower at $3.97 trillion. Shares in Nvidia have soared more than 70% since early April, rebounding from a sell-off triggered by U.S. tariff fears.

“Global demand for Nvidia’s AI infrastructure is incredibly strong,” CEO Jensen Huang told investors in May. The company posted a 70% revenue jump in Q1 2025 to over $44 billion and forecasts another $45 billion this quarter.

Driven by massive investment from tech giants like OpenAI, Amazon and Microsoft - all heavy users of Nvidia chips - the company has grown nearly 1,500% over the past five years. In mid-June, it surpassed Microsoft to become the most valuable public firm in the world.

Despite its success, Nvidia has faced headwinds, including a $4.5 billion loss from U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China. “The $50 billion China market is effectively closed to U.S. industry,” Huang stated in April.

Currently, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta trail Nvidia in global market capitalization rankings.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhtelecom JSC will soon begin installing a next-generation supercomputer based on the Nvidia H200 platform at its data center in Almaty.