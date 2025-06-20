Nvidia-powered supercomputer to be installed in Almaty
Kazakhtelecom JSC is set to begin installing a next-generation supercomputer powered by the Nvidia H200 platform at its data center in Almaty in the near future, Kazinform News Agency quotes the company’s CEO, Bagdat Mussin, as saying.
“Our Nvidia H200-based supercomputer has already arrived in the country. We’ll begin installation at the Kazakhtelecom data center in Almaty very soon. It should be up and running in about 10 days. No exaggeration - this is a powerhouse: 6.7 million CUDA cores, 1,600 petaflops, and dozens of terabytes of GPU memory,” Bagdat Mussin posted on Instagram.
He highlighted the supercomputer will be available to government agencies, national companies, and corporate clients. It will enable a wide range of advanced capabilities, including:
- simulating man-made disasters and risks well before they happen
- forecasting urban traffic patterns years ahead
- helping doctors diagnose diseases faster by analyzing large datasets
- training large language models that understand the Kazakh language, culture, history, and contemporary context
- independently launching AI products without relying on foreign servers.
“Kazakhtelecom has become the first official partner of tech giant Nvidia in Central Asia,” Bagdat Mussin added.
As reported earlier, Central Asia’s most powerful Nvidia-powered supercomputer has arrived in Kazakhstan.