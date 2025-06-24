Early Iron Age burial ground discovered in Karaganda region

The excavation works are conducted by a group of archaeologists from the Buketov Karaganda University who discovered a Korgantas-type complex, revealed under a rockfill of one of the burial mounds.

Photo credit: Saryarka Archaeological Institute

“This type of burial is rare in our region. The burial site has not been destroyed, which is very important. The position of the deceased is specific to the Early Iron Age monuments. Excavations in the Taldy Historical and Archaeological Park will continue with the support of the Karaganda region’s culture and archives department. The works at the site will be conducted both in 2024 and next year,” says Alexey Kukushkin, Director of the Saryarka Archeological Institute.

Photo credit: Saryarka Archeological Institute

The Taldy Valley is one of the centres of ancient life in Central Kazakhstan. The Taldy Historical and Archaeological Park reveals the history of nomads from the Iron Age to the medieval period. It includes about 200 monuments of different epochs. Among them is a steppe pyramid, which is a part of the Karazhartas burial ground.

Photo credit: Saryarka Archeological Institute

Archaeological excavations are carried out here every season. And new discoveries are made.

Photo credit: Saryarka Archeological Institute

Researchers explained that this season's discovery is an additional burial site arranged on the floor slabs of a Bronze Age stone box. Apart from remains of an ancient man, archaeologists found three skulls of small cattle and heavily oxidized ironware.

Such burials are assumed to belong to the IV-I centuries BC.

Earlier it was reported that archaeologists discovered an iron dagger from late Saka period in Taldy Park.