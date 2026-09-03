EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    No Kazakhstanis among those killed in deadly bus crash in Egypt’s South Sinai

    12:36, 3 September 2026

    The deadly bus crash killed 21 in Egypt’s South Sinai tourist region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    No Kazakhstanis among those killed in deadly bus crash in Egypt’s South Sinai
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The passenger bus overturned on the Dahab–Nuweiba road on September 2.

    Initially, reports confirmed 16 fatalities and 28 injured.

    According to the latest updates from Egypt’s Health Ministry, the death toll rose to 21.

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry verified information regarding Kazakh citizens.

    Officials confirmed that no Kazakh nationals were among the dead or injured.

    As written before, six people were killed in a road accident on the Saryozek-Koktal highway in the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan. 

    Incidents Accidents Road accidents Egypt Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All