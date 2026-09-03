No Kazakhstanis among those killed in deadly bus crash in Egypt’s South Sinai

The passenger bus overturned on the Dahab–Nuweiba road on September 2.

Initially, reports confirmed 16 fatalities and 28 injured.

According to the latest updates from Egypt’s Health Ministry, the death toll rose to 21.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry verified information regarding Kazakh citizens.

Officials confirmed that no Kazakh nationals were among the dead or injured.

As written before, six people were killed in a road accident on the Saryozek-Koktal highway in the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan.