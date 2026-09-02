Egypt bus crash leaves 16 dead, 28 injured

The incident occurred before the Al-Saada area, en route to Nuweiba.

20 ambulances were dispatched immediately to the scene. 16 passengers were pronounced dead at the scene; another 28 were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered hospitals to raise preparedness levels and ensure medical supplies.

Medical teams continue to monitor the situation and provide care to the injured.

Earlier Qazinform reported, six people were killed in a road accident on the Saryozek-Koktal highway in the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan.