The Deputy Minister highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries, expressing special appreciation to the Kazakh side for supporting Havana's initiatives at the United Nations.

In turn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan briefed his interlocutor on the political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the provisions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address, "Kazakhstan's Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle." Olzhas Issabekov expressed confidence that the next stage of Kazakhstan's development opens up significant opportunities for expanding cooperation with foreign countries, including Cuba.

The Kazakh diplomat noted that Cuba is one of Kazakhstan's most important partners in Latin America, reaffirming readiness to continue strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Ambassador Olzhas Issabekov presented copies of his credentials to Cuba's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, officially commencing his diplomatic mission in the country. Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo wished Olzhas Issabekov successful and fruitful work in Havana.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Italy discussed prospects for strengthening their strategic partnership and expanding cooperation across key sectors during a meeting in Rome between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Yerbolat Sembayev and Emanuela D’Alessandro, the newly appointed Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the Italian Republic.