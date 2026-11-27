The meeting took place at the Quirinale Palace, where the sides reviewed key issues on the bilateral agenda and discussed opportunities to advance cooperation between Astana and Rome.

During the talks, the Kazakhstani side reaffirmed that Italy remains an important partner of Kazakhstan within the European Union. Both sides noted the positive momentum in bilateral relations following the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group, held in Rome on October 7, 2026.

The discussions also focused on expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in energy security, critical raw materials, transport connectivity and other strategic areas.

Particular attention was given to regional cooperation, including efforts to advance the “C5+Italy” format at the level of heads of state. The sides also welcomed the launch of the “B5+Italy” business platform in Astana on September 18, 2026, aimed at promoting joint economic projects across Central Asia.

During the meeting, Ambassador Sembayev briefed his Italian counterpart on Kazakhstan’s ongoing institutional modernization following the adoption of the new Constitution and the establishment of a unicameral Parliament, the Qurultay.

He also outlined the key priorities of the President’s state-of-the-nation address, highlighting the launch of the People’s Construction program and major initiatives in investment, transport, energy, artificial intelligence and industrial diversification.

The discussions further covered reforms in business regulation, taxation, public administration, social support, healthcare and education.

The Kazakhstani side reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the rule of law and ensuring a transparent and predictable business environment for international enterprises. In this regard, it emphasized the importance of further expanding multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Italy explored new opportunities in trade, tourism, and investment.