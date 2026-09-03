Nepal mudslide death toll rises to 1,252, nearly 4,900 still missing

As of 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, another 4,875 people remained missing, according to police.

The disaster has caused widespread devastation, with rescue and search efforts continuing as authorities work to locate those still unaccounted for.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that two Kazakhstani women were missing following the natural disaster in Nepal. Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said one more Kazakhstani tourist might have been in the disaster-affected area along the Nepal-China border.

It was also reported that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved a $5 million emergency grant to support rescue and relief efforts in Nepal following devastating floods and debris flows that hit communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems on August 26.