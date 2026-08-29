Third Kazakhstani tourist reportedly missing in Nepal disaster zone

Kazakhstani diplomats are working to establish the circumstances and are coordinating with the authorities in both Nepal and China.

Search efforts for the Kazakhstani tourists are continuing. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions are maintaining contact with relevant services in the two countries and taking necessary measures to determine the whereabouts of the citizens.

Further information will be provided as confirmed details become available, the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry reported that two Kazakhstani women were missing following the natural disaster in Nepal.