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    Third Kazakhstani tourist reportedly missing in Nepal disaster zone

    15:18, 29 August 2026

    A third Kazakhstani tourist may have been in the disaster-affected area along the Nepal-China border, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhanbolat Usenov.

    Third Kazakhstani tourist reportedly missing in Nepal disaster zone
    Photo credit: UNICEF

    Kazakhstani diplomats are working to establish the circumstances and are coordinating with the authorities in both Nepal and China.

    Search efforts for the Kazakhstani tourists are continuing. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions are maintaining contact with relevant services in the two countries and taking necessary measures to determine the whereabouts of the citizens.

    Further information will be provided as confirmed details become available, the Foreign Ministry said.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry reported that two Kazakhstani women were missing following the natural disaster in Nepal.

    Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs Incidents Natural disasters
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