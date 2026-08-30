ADB approves $5 million emergency grant for Nepal flood relief

“This $5 million grant is a promise kept,” ADB President Masato Kanda said. “When people in our member countries need us, we will be there for them.”

The disaster has caused widespread deaths and injuries, displaced residents and severely damaged homes, infrastructure and essential services in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts. The Nepalese government has designated the affected areas as disaster crisis zones and is leading large-scale emergency response operations.

Search and rescue missions, as well as assessments of damage and the needs of affected communities, are ongoing.

The emergency grant, financed through the ADB’s Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, will support the purchase and deployment of search and rescue equipment, medical supplies, food, safe drinking water, temporary shelters and sanitation and hygiene materials. It will also fund debris removal, emergency stabilization works and logistical assistance.

Kanda said the funding would help provide essential assistance to communities that have lost family members, homes and basic services.

“Help cannot wait. The losses are devastating and are still being counted, but this will help get food, safe water, shelter, medicine, and other urgent support to people who need it now,” he said.

The ADB is coordinating with the Government of Nepal, including the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, as well as United Nations agencies and other development partners to monitor the situation and support relief and recovery efforts.

The bank is also processing up to $150,000 through a second window of its disaster response fund to finance a post-disaster needs assessment and recovery planning. At the government’s request, the assessment will evaluate damage and losses, identify needs across affected sectors and help establish priorities for recovery and reconstruction.

The ADB has previously supported Nepal in strengthening disaster preparedness and resilience through investments in infrastructure, institutions and emergency response capabilities.

The bank said it would continue working with the Nepalese government and affected communities throughout the emergency response, recovery and reconstruction phases.

Earlier, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that 675 bodies had been recovered from mudslide-hit areas as of 18:30 local time on Saturday, with 2,498 people still missing.