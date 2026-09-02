MrBeast makes fiction debut with ‘The Most Dangerous Games’

Announcing the project on his official Instagram page, MrBeast wrote: “We wrote a book! Click the link in bio to pre-order The Most Dangerous Games :D Compete in our skill competition and you could win $1,000,000.”

The nearly 500-page novel transforms MrBeast’s signature high-stakes competition format into a fictional survival thriller. It follows a global contest in which 1,000 people receive invitations, but only 100 are selected to compete for a $1 billion prize and a chance to save humanity.

Growing up I thought books were boring, in reality I just didn’t read anything that actually interested me. Which is why I teamed up with James Patterson to write The Most Dangerous Games! For many people this might be the first book they actually read (and hopefully enjoy haha)… pic.twitter.com/AorY6dqhAu — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 1, 2026

The competition begins in Antarctica before taking players to dangerous locations, including shark-filled waters off a remote Chilean island, deserts, mountains and caves. Unlike MrBeast’s real-world challenges, contestants in the fictional Games face deadly consequences.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, also appears as a version of himself in the story. However, he stressed that the novel offers something different from his online content.

“People aren’t buying this just to read a MrBeast video. It is completely different. It’s a story as you’ve never seen before,” Donaldson said.

The book is available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook formats, with the audio edition narrated by veteran voice actor Nolan North.

The release is also tied to a $1 million skill competition for readers, with clues and Easter eggs hidden throughout the novel.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that MrBeast charged brands around $2.5 million for sponsored segments on his main YouTube channel in early 2024.