MrBeast charged $2.5M for single YouTube brand deal

The filings also reveal that adding a short-form version for TikTok or YouTube Shorts cost an additional $500,000. By mid-2024, MrBeast's company had secured $91 million in brand agreements for the following year, including a $15 million deal with T-Mobile for four promotional videos and a $12.5 million agreement with Amazon covering five sponsored videos.

The documents show the scale of MrBeast's commercial operation, with proposals ranging from $8 million to $10 million for a Walmart video concept and up to $1 million per month for featuring the MrBeast brand on a company's website.

A presentation to Sony stated: "Fortune 500 companies are finally recognizing the value MrBeast brings to brands. MrBeast serves as a trusted voice and helps translate brand messaging into digestible concepts to the everyday consumer."

Industry experts said the creator's transparent pricing model has helped attract major advertisers.

Imogen Coles, Ogilvy's EMEA Head of Influence, said "not every creator makes costs and deliverables so clear," adding that the approach helps avoid delays in negotiations.

The documents became public as MrBeast expanded beyond YouTube, preparing to launch the first season of his Amazon Prime series, "Beast Games," while continuing to grow partnerships with global brands.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that MrBeast became the first YouTuber in history to surpass 500 million subscribers.