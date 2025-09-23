Montenegro is becoming popular among tourists from Kazakhstan – Yakov Milatovic

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan views Montenegro as an important partner in the Balkan region. Next year, the countries will celebrate the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Over these years, constructive relations based on bonds of friendship and mutual understanding have been built.

In turn, Jakov Milatović thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations. According to him, Montenegro is becoming an attractive destination for Kazakh tourists.

The launch of direct flights between Almaty and Podgorica, as well as the introduction of a visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens, have contributed to the rapprochement between the two nations.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where earlier today he met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss the agenda of the General Assembly session and also held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.