Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets UN Secretary General António Guterres
03:55, 23 September 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed the agenda of the UN General Assembly session, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed that Kazakhstan will continue to support the Organization and actively contribute to its central role in promoting peace, stability and sustainable development.
As part of the meeting, in the presence of the Kazakh President and UN Secretary-General, a memorandum on operation of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan was signed.