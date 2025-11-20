Mongolia's Michelle Joseph to shine in Silk Way Star grand finale

As jury members consistently highlighted, the finalist has captivated audiences with her powerful voice and unique stage imagery throughout the project underway in Astana, Kazakhstan.

From the show's debut, Michelle Joseph proved to be a multifaceted and artistic singer. In the first episode, she performed her own song, "Bundan Ulaan," followed by an energetic rendition of "Uptown Funk" in the second broadcast.

In the third episode, she sang the famous Kazakh song "Sybyrlaiyn" in the Mongolian language.

Later, in the fourth episode, the artist presented a completely new image by performing the song "Wu Niang" in Chinese, which she described as one of her most difficult challenges on the project.

In the fifth episode, Michelle impressed the audience with a brilliant performance of "Altan Bogdiin Shil" in her native language, accompanied by traditional Mongolian instruments. Appearing on stage in an original national costume, she demonstrated powerful vocals and deep emotion.

Michelle Joseph truly amazed the audience with her unique performance of "Born Again" in the sixth episode, where she highlighted her individuality through her vocals and costume. It is noted that she has consistently ranked high throughout the contest, topping the leaderboard.

For the seventh episode, the singer donned a national Kazakh look to perform "Qaratorğai."

The eighth episode was marked by a touching rendition of the global hit "Earth Song."

In the semi-final, she performed in a duet with Kazakh singer A.Z., delivering a dynamic version of "Bad Blood" in three languages: Kazakh, Mongolian, and English.

With each episode, Michelle Joseph showcased unique stage personas, vocal excellence, and choreography, pouring her heart into every performance. She is now preparing for the Grand Finale, which will determine the ultimate winner of Silk Way Star.

Silk Way Star has become Asia's first vocal project to unite artists from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. The contestants include winners of international competitions, well-known singers, and prominent representatives of their musical schools.

As Qazinform reported, the final episode will take place on 22nd November and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly TV channel at 8 p.m. Simultaneous broadcasts will be held in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

The winner of the first Asian mega-project will be determined through a combined system:

50% - jury decision, 50% - online voting by viewers.

Everyone can support their favorite contestant on the silkwaystar.org website.

Qazinform reported earlier, seven of Asia’s strongest voices have entered the home stretch:

• ALEM (Kazakhstan)

• Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia)

• Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia)

• Michelle Joseph (Mongolia)

• Zhang Hexuan (China)

• Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia)

• Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan)

The Project Silk Way Star is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).