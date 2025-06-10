Meta eyes record AI investment in Scale AI

The deal would signal a shift from Meta’s traditional focus on in-house research and open-source projects.

Founded in 2016, Scale AI provides high-quality labelled data sets for training AI models and operates a global research platform with contributors in over 9,000 locations. The company was last valued at nearly $14 billion following a 2024 funding round involving Meta and Microsoft.

The planned investment underscores Meta’s growing AI ambitions. Earlier this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced up to $65 billion in AI spending for 2025. This includes the development of the Llama chatbot, now integrated into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The move would place Meta in closer competition with Microsoft, which has invested over $13 billion in OpenAI, as well as, with Amazon and Alphabet, both backing rival firm Anthropic.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry signed a joint agreement with Meta and the Blockchain & AI Technology Centre to launch the Meta LLaMA Accelerator Kazakhstan program.