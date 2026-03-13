“Mature society”: Expert highlights new development vector for Kazakhstan set by Constitutional reform

According to Ushurova, one of the key institutional safeguards introduced in the updated Constitution is the removal of Parliament’s ability to independently amend the Basic Law. Under the proposed framework, any changes to the Constitution would be adopted solely through a nationwide referendum, ensuring the long-term stability of fundamental legal norms and protecting them from short-term political considerations.

“The modern architecture of public administration embedded in the draft is aimed at strengthening political stability and efficiency. The introduction of the institution of the vice-president ensures a clear hierarchy and continuity of power, eliminating uncertainty during transition periods,” she said.

The expert also noted that the transition to a unicameral parliament, the Qurultay, is expected to streamline the legislative process, making lawmaking more efficient and transparent. In this system, the Khalyq Kenesi is expected to play a particularly important role, as it will receive the right of legislative initiative, allowing society to more directly influence the formation of state policy.

In her view, the legal dimension of the reform reflects the realities of the digital age while aligning with international standards aimed at strengthening human rights protections. The Constitution would, for the first time, formally guarantee the protection of personal data, which the expert described as a critical requirement in modern governance. In addition, provisions introducing liability for concealing environmental threats demonstrate a commitment to sustainable development principles.

Ushurova emphasized that the ideological foundation of the updated constitutional framework is based on the concept of constructive patriotism, which links citizens’ rights with their responsibility before the law.

“The proposed model forms a mature society where the state and the citizens act as partners. The referendum on the constitutional amendments will not become the final stage, but rather the beginning of joint work between society and the authorities,” she concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform shared an interview with Georgian political analyst Gela Vasadze, in which he noted that Kazakhstan is currently undergoing a significant phase of its development that can be described as the final stage in the formation of a modern national state.