President: Our main strategic potential is in infrastructure, technology, education, and science

In the Head of State's opinion, these specific sectors must serve as the launching pad for the nation's confident advancement toward progress, aiming to transform the country into a civilized, harmonious society, free from conceptual stereotypes and the vestiges of the past.

"However, aspirations for a bright future by no means imply forgetting one's roots. The point is not to merely pattern after global processes, but to preserve our own identity and remember the priceless heritage of the Great Steppe bequeathed by the ancestors. As is well known, not every tradition withstands the test of time. Therefore, while maintaining continuity with the past, we must rely primarily on those values that meet the demands of modern times. Only in this way will we be recognized in the world as a truly constructive nation," the President said.

The draft of the new Constitution will make it possible to preserve our cultural code and strengthen our national identity. Thus, the Supreme Law is intended to define the main path of the country's development, harmoniously combining tradition and progress, Tokayev noted.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech at a ceremony dedicated to International Women’s Day.

In February, the Head of State signed a decree to hold a republican referendum on the new Constitution on March 15, 2026.