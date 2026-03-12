Kazakhstan completes stage of institutional modernization, says Georgian expert

The Georgian expert emphasized that the reforms respond both to the need to improve the balance of power and to public demand for modernization, as well as to rapid changes in the international environment. In this context, the proposed political and constitutional reforms, in his view, appear to be a logical and timely step.

“In fact, this is about adjusting state institutions to a new reality, where the country must simultaneously ensure internal stability and pursue an active foreign policy,” Vasadze noted.

Speaking about the alignment of reforms with international practice, the expert stressed that there is no universal model of constitutional development.

“Each state follows its own path of institutional evolution. In Kazakhstan, the direction of reforms is toward strengthening the resilience of state institutions, redistributing powers, and creating a more balanced system of governance. Overall, this corresponds to the models of political modernization observed in various countries during the formation of stable political systems,” he said.

According to him, the international dimension of the reforms is also of paramount importance. Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia, an important transit hub between Europe and Asia, and one of the key factors of regional stability, in the context of growing geopolitical turbulence, a stable and predictable Kazakhstan matters not only for Central Asian nations, but also for the South Caucasus, China, and Europe.

In this regard, any reforms aimed at improving governance efficiency and strengthening state resilience affect not only Kazakhstan’s internal development, but also the regional architecture of cooperation and security.

“International partners and neighbors are interested in Kazakhstan as a source of solutions of regional problems, including economic, transport, energy, and political issues,” Vasadze pointed out.

In his words, the key conclusion is that the more successful Kazakhstan’s institutional modernization is, the stronger not only the country itself will become, but also the entire regional architecture of security and cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Miro Cerar, Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ljubljana believes that the draft of Kazakhstan’s new constitution marks an important stage in the development of the state and proposes a reorientation of the political system from a highly centralized “super-presidential” model to a more balanced constitutional system.