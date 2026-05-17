Malta to provide free ChatGPT Plus access to all citizens through national AI initiative

According to OpenAI, the programme titled “AI for All” will combine AI education with one year of free ChatGPT Plus access. The initiative will begin rolling out in May and will be managed by the Malta Digital Innovation Authority.

Participants will first complete a course developed by the University of Malta aimed at teaching people “what AI is, what it can and can’t do, and how to use it responsibly at home and work.”

Maltese Minister for Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects Silvio Schembri said the initiative is intended to ensure that “every citizen, regardless of their background, has the chance to build the confidence and skills needed to thrive in a digital world.”

“Through this AI for everyone course we are making sure that every citizen, regardless of their background, has the chance to build the confidence and skills needed to thrive in a digital world. By pairing this education with free access to the most advanced digital tools available today, we are turning an unfamiliar concept into practical assistance for our families, students, and workers. Malta is the first country to launch a partnership of this scale because we refuse to let our citizens stay behind in the digital age. We are putting our people at the very forefront of global change,” Maltese Minister for Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, Silvio Schembri said.

The company’s Head of OpenAI for Countries George Osborne described the agreement as the first partnership of its scale globally and said Malta was “leading Europe and the world in bringing AI to all its citizens.”

“Intelligence is becoming a national utility and all governments have an important role to play in making sure their populations have both the access and the skills to make the most of AI. So I congratulate the Maltese authorities for their vision and ambition on behalf of their people. This is exactly the kind of strategic initiative that will speed AI adoption and bring the benefits of this transformative technology to the economy and the everyday lives of people. Where Malta leads, I hope others will follow,” he added.

OpenAI said it is also working with governments in Estonia and Greece on AI-related education initiatives.

As Qazinform reported earlier, the company has recently unveiled GPT-5.5, describing it as its “smartest and most intuitive to use model yet.”