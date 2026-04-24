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    GPT-5.5 debuts as OpenAI’smost advanced model yet

    11:24, 24 April 2026

    OpenAI has unveiled GPT-5.5, describing it as its “smartest and most intuitive to use model yet,” marking a major step toward a new way of working on computers, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    GPT-5.5 debuts as OpenAI’smost advanced model yet
    Photo credit: openai.com

    The company says the model can better understand user intent and handle complex, multi-step tasks with minimal guidance. GPT-5.5 is designed to plan workflows, use tools, verify outputs, and navigate ambiguity independently, particularly in areas such as coding, data analysis, document creation, and research.

    According to OpenAI, the model delivers stronger performance without sacrificing speed.

    “GPT-5.5 matches GPT-5.4 per-token latency in real-world serving, while performing at a much higher level of intelligence,” the company said, noting improved efficiency with fewer tokens required to complete tasks.

    Early testing highlights significant gains in coding capabilities. On industry benchmarks, GPT-5.5 achieved 82.7% accuracy on Terminal-Bench 2.0 and 58.6% on SWE-Bench Pro.

    Dan Shipper, Founder and CEO of Every, called it “the first coding model I’ve used that has serious conceptual clarity.” Meanwhile, Pietro Schirano, CEO of MagicPath, said: “It genuinely feels like I’m working with a higher intelligence.”

    Beyond coding, GPT-5.5 is also advancing knowledge work and scientific research. The model has shown improved performance in analyzing large datasets and supporting complex research workflows, with early users describing it as a “co-scientist.”

    OpenAI emphasized that GPT-5.5 was released with enhanced safety measures, including expanded testing and stricter safeguards against misuse.

    The model is now rolling out to Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users in ChatGPT and Codex, with API access expected soon.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI released a policy paper urging governments and societies to prepare for the sweeping impact of advanced artificial intelligence on the global economy and everyday life.

    OpenAI Artificial Intelligence AI ChatGPT Technology Video
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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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