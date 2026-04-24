GPT-5.5 debuts as OpenAI’smost advanced model yet

The company says the model can better understand user intent and handle complex, multi-step tasks with minimal guidance. GPT-5.5 is designed to plan workflows, use tools, verify outputs, and navigate ambiguity independently, particularly in areas such as coding, data analysis, document creation, and research.

According to OpenAI, the model delivers stronger performance without sacrificing speed.

“GPT-5.5 matches GPT-5.4 per-token latency in real-world serving, while performing at a much higher level of intelligence,” the company said, noting improved efficiency with fewer tokens required to complete tasks.

Early testing highlights significant gains in coding capabilities. On industry benchmarks, GPT-5.5 achieved 82.7% accuracy on Terminal-Bench 2.0 and 58.6% on SWE-Bench Pro.

Dan Shipper, Founder and CEO of Every, called it “the first coding model I’ve used that has serious conceptual clarity.” Meanwhile, Pietro Schirano, CEO of MagicPath, said: “It genuinely feels like I’m working with a higher intelligence.”

Introducing GPT-5.5



A new class of intelligence for real work and powering agents, built to understand complex goals, use tools, check its work, and carry more tasks through to completion. It marks a new way of getting computer work done.



Now available in ChatGPT and Codex. pic.twitter.com/rPLTk99ZH5 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 23, 2026

Beyond coding, GPT-5.5 is also advancing knowledge work and scientific research. The model has shown improved performance in analyzing large datasets and supporting complex research workflows, with early users describing it as a “co-scientist.”

OpenAI emphasized that GPT-5.5 was released with enhanced safety measures, including expanded testing and stricter safeguards against misuse.

The model is now rolling out to Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users in ChatGPT and Codex, with API access expected soon.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI released a policy paper urging governments and societies to prepare for the sweeping impact of advanced artificial intelligence on the global economy and everyday life.