Major media holdings of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign agreement to boost cooperation

The agreement was signed as part of the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The event was held at the Yntymak Ordo residence in presence of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz Presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov. The document was signed by Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director at the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President, and Bolotbek Tillebaev, Director General at the National TV and Radio Corporation of Kyrgyzstan.

Under the agreement, the two major media holdings will exchange media content, share expertise and develop joint creative projects. A particular focus will be collaboration with the Silk Way TV channel, which is part of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President. Silk Way already airs programming from broadcasters in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

To note, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his official visit with a tour of the Ata-Beyit memorial complex. Later, Tokayev held talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart President Zhaparov and joined the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Supreme Interstate Council.