Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
18:20, 21 August 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov at the Manas International Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
On August 22, both presidents are expected to hold bilateral talks and attend the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Supreme Interstate Council.
As reported earlier, on August 22, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of President Sadyr Zhaparov.