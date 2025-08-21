EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Kyrgyzstan for official visit

    18:20, 21 August 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov at the Manas International Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    On August 22, both presidents are expected to hold bilateral talks and attend the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Supreme Interstate Council.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported earlier, on August 22, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of President Sadyr Zhaparov. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All