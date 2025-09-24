Majilis to review bills on AI and international agreements

The agenda also covers ratifying agreements with Mongolia on pension cooperation and with Morocco on extradition, prisoner transfer, and mutual legal assistance in criminal cases.

Kazakhstan currently has 26 bilateral treaties with various countries concerning the transfer of convicted persons, including Morocco.

In addition to bilateral agreements, the country also participates in multilateral treaties. Among them are the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons (1998, together with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan), as well as the Inter-American Convention on Serving Criminal Sentence Abroad (1993, 22 member states including Argentina, Brazil, the U.S., Canada, Chile, India, the Czech Republic, and others).

Particular attention is being paid to cooperation with Mongolia. Earlier, the Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in strengthening its strategic partnership with this friendly nation. He made this statement during the first official visit to Kazakhstan by Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, Chairman of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia, in his capacity as Speaker of Parliament.

Meanwhile, work continues domestically on pension system reform. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan has established an expert group with the participation of the National Bank, the Agency for Regulation of the Financial Market, and the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund. The group is preparing proposals to ensure the financial sustainability of the system and provide an adequate level of pensions.

In addition, lawmakers will consider an agreement on establishing an International Center for National Risk Assessment (NRA) of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF).

In the second reading, deputies will discuss several key bills: on artificial intelligence, on amendments to legislation in this field, as well as changes to the Code of Administrative Offenses and to laws concerning culture and education.

As reported earlier, Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on creation of the Baiterek space rocket complex at the Baikonur Cosmodrome dated December 22, 2004.