Kazakhstan ratifies protocol on Baiterek space rocket complex construction at Baikonur

The text of the Law is published in print media.

Earlier Senator Bibigul Zheksenbai said the document aims to specify the timeframe for the implementation of the state project, as well as to solve tax and organizational issues.

The construction of the space rocket complex is underway at the Zenit-M launch facility to support launches of the new Soyuz-5 carrier rockets. After the site was withdrawn from lease by the Russian side in 2018, it has been operated by Kazakhstani specialists. Completion of the work is scheduled for May 2028, with the first test flights set for 2025.