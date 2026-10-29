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    Madrid train crash protest ends in clashes

    16:27, 29 October 2026

    More than 1,000 people gathered outside Spain’s Transport Ministry in Madrid following the deadly train collision near Urda, in Toledo province, with the demonstration ending in clashes with police, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent, citing Spain’s public news agency EFE.

    Madrid, Spain, rail crash, rails, train, incident, crash
    Screenshot from x.com/guardiacivil

    The October 28 rally demanded accountability for the disaster, which left at least 68 people dead. Protesters criticized Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Transport Minister Óscar Puente.

    Spanish public broadcaster RTVE put attendance at around 1,500. Its earlier account described the gathering as peaceful at that stage, with a substantial security presence.

    It was reported that tensions escalated when some participants pressed against the police cordon. Riot officers used batons and tear gas. Police dispersed the gathering after demonstrators threw flares and other objects.

    The demonstration was called by far-right groups, including Falange and the youth organisation Revuelta. Participants from a separate march organized by Solidaridad, a trade union aligned with Vox, also joined the gathering outside the ministry.

    Separately, municipalities across Spain observed a minute’s silence for the victims at 8 p.m., following a call by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces.

    During a visit to the emergency command center in Urda, Sánchez announced three days of official mourning, from October 29 to 31.

    “Today Spain is in mourning,” he said, according to the official government transcript.

    He identified support for victims and their families, establishing the circumstances of the collision and strengthening railway safety as government priorities.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Madrid’s regional blood transfusion center had issued an urgent appeal for donations following the deadly train collision in Toledo province, while Spain’s royal household expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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