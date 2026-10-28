Madrid calls for blood donations after Spain rail crash

The center urged residents to visit their nearest donation point in anticipation of a possible sudden increase in medical needs. The appeal prioritized blood groups O+, O−, A+, A− and B−. Donation locations and opening hours are available through the Community of Madrid’s official website.

Spain’s royal household said it was “moved and concerned” by the collision near Urda.

“We share in the sorrow of the families and loved ones of the deceased and send our affection to the injured and those affected,” it said. “Our support also goes to the emergency teams and all those working in the area to help as much as possible under these circumstances.”

‼️Accidente tren 🚨 La Guardia Civil ha desplegado en la zona personal de Seguridad Ciudadana de la provincia de Toledo, OMAC (Oficinas Móviles de Atención a la Ciudadanía) así como agentes del SEPRONA y de la Jefatura de Tráfico. ✔️ También se desplazan a la zona en este momento unidades de Seguridad Ciudadana de Ciudad Real y Albacete, de los Grupos de Reserva y Seguridad (GRS), del Servicio Aéreo, de drones, grupo de Caballería y el Equipo de Grandes Catástrofes del Servicio de Criminalística, del Servicio Cinológico y de Policía Judicial. — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) October 28, 2026

Meanwhile, passengers faced disruption following the suspension of high-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia.

Spain’s railway infrastructure manager Adif confirmed that assistance points had been established at Madrid-Puerta de Atocha Almudena Grandes, Seville-Santa Justa, Córdoba-Julio Anguita and Málaga-María Zambrano stations. It said it was coordinating with emergency services and railway operators.

MORE VISUALS: DEADLY HIGH-SPEED TRAIN COLLISION IN SPAIN, 46 KILLED At least 46 people have died and dozens are injured after a Renfe AVE and Iryo train collided near Urda, Toledo. Several carriages derailed, with some plunging down an embankment. Emergency crews are conducting rescue operations. — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) October 28, 2026

The immediate circumstances point to a rear-end collision involving a Renfe AVE train and an Iryo service. However, the underlying cause has not been officially established.

Preliminary accounts suggest the Renfe train continued towards an occupied section of track. Whether this involved a signaling malfunction, manual authorization or another operational failure remains unconfirmed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the collision of two high-speed trains in Spain’s Toledo province had risen to 46.