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    Madrid calls for blood donations after Spain rail crash

    23:03, 28 October 2026

    Madrid’s regional blood transfusion center has issued an urgent appeal for donations following the deadly train collision in Toledo province, while Spain’s royal household has expressed solidarity with victims and their families, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Madrid, Spain, rail crash, rails, train, incident, crash
    Screenshot from x.com/guardiacivil

    The center urged residents to visit their nearest donation point in anticipation of a possible sudden increase in medical needs. The appeal prioritized blood groups O+, O−, A+, A− and B−. Donation locations and opening hours are available through the Community of Madrid’s official website.

    Spain’s royal household said it was “moved and concerned” by the collision near Urda.

    “We share in the sorrow of the families and loved ones of the deceased and send our affection to the injured and those affected,” it said.

    “Our support also goes to the emergency teams and all those working in the area to help as much as possible under these circumstances.”

    Meanwhile, passengers faced disruption following the suspension of high-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia.

    Spain’s railway infrastructure manager Adif confirmed that assistance points had been established at Madrid-Puerta de Atocha Almudena Grandes, Seville-Santa Justa, Córdoba-Julio Anguita and Málaga-María Zambrano stations. It said it was coordinating with emergency services and railway operators.

    The immediate circumstances point to a rear-end collision involving a Renfe AVE train and an Iryo service. However, the underlying cause has not been officially established.

    Preliminary accounts suggest the Renfe train continued towards an occupied section of track. Whether this involved a signaling malfunction, manual authorization or another operational failure remains unconfirmed.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the collision of two high-speed trains in Spain’s Toledo province had risen to 46.

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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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