"Made in Germany" has always stood for quality, says Tokayev at forum in Munich

Addressing the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Bavaria as a truly remarkable region where technological progress and outstanding industrial excellence go hand in hand with a rich cultural heritage, strong traditions, and a remarkable spirit of innovation.

“German business enjoys a strong reputation in our country for its quality, reliability and technological excellence. Today, we have every opportunity to further strengthen our economic ties. Bavaria has a special place in this regard as one of Europe’s leading industrial regions and a globally recognized center of engineering and technology. For our people, ‘Made in Germany’ has always stood for quality and reliability. This is why I considered it important to come to Munich in person to engage directly with Bavaria’s political and business leaders,” the President said.

Photo credit: Akorda

As the Head of State noted, Bavaria is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners among Germany’s federal states.

“Kazakhstan’s main exports include oil, ferroalloys, steel, iron, copper, aluminum, inorganic chemicals, oilseeds, grain and etc,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Photo credit: Akorda

As was reported, the Head of State, who is on a visit to Germany, arrived in Munich.

Earlier, he met with Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder to discuss expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bavaria.

Minister-President Markus Söder presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a personalized FC Bayern Munich jersey signed by the club’s players.