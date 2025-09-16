Luxembourg to recognize Palestine at next week’s UN General Assembly

Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel confirmed the decision upon arriving at a European Union meeting in Brussels, echoing earlier remarks by Prime Minister Luc Frieden after a closed-door meeting with the Grand Duchy’s foreign affairs committee. Both officials emphasized the need for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas to reconsider their stance on a two-state solution, highlighting the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The move follows a joint initiative by France and Saudi Arabia, with several other countries also expected to recognize Palestine on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In response to a question about why Luxembourg is taking this step now, Bettel said, “At the beginning, I said we need the liberation of hostages and a ceasefire. The liberation of hostages is the decision of Hamas, and a ceasefire is the decision of the Israeli government. I really see that both of them don’t want peace – that’s the first issue. The second is that I want an impact on the ground for the Palestinians.”

Ahead of NY UNGA🇺🇳next week, I talked to the international press in Brussels. Here my answer on the question regarding the recognition of the State of Palestine by Luxembourg🇱🇺 pic.twitter.com/cimn7wZcli — Xavier Bettel (@Xavier_Bettel) September 16, 2025

Bettel also expressed hope that next week’s General Assembly would lead to steps toward normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Belgium and Australia will recognize Palestine at the upcoming UN session, while France, the UK, and Canada are preparing to follow.