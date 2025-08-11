Australia to recognize Palestinian state in September – Albanese

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Albanese said the decision would be formalized at the UN General Assembly in September, based on commitments from the Palestinian Authority, including “no role for Hamas in a Palestinian government, demilitarization of Gaza and the holding of elections.”

“A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” he said, calling the situation there a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

The Australian leader accused Israel of continuing “to defy international law and deny sufficient aid, food and water to desperate people, including children.” He reiterated calls for Hamas to release Israeli hostages held since October 7, 2023, and said recognition aims to “isolate Hamas, disarm it and drive it out of the region once and for all.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the move, stating: “To have European countries and Australia march into that rabbit hole … this canard, is disappointing, and I think it’s actually shameful.” He added: “We will not commit national suicide to get a good op-ed for two minutes.”

Nearly 150 UN members have recognized Palestinian statehood, though the U.S. and other Western powers maintain it should be part of a final peace agreement. Albanese dismissed claims the step was symbolic, calling it “a practical contribution towards building momentum.”

Earlier, it was reported that France, the UK, and Canada are preparing to recognize an independent Palestinian state, deepening their divide with Israel and the U.S. over the ongoing war in Gaza. The formal announcement is expected during the September UN General Assembly.