French President Emmanuel Macron, in a letter to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, confirmed France’s readiness to proceed unconditionally, calling for “massive humanitarian aid” and “the demilitarization of Hamas.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer tied recognition to Israeli actions, urging a ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza. Canadian PM Mark Carney added that the Palestinian Authority must hold elections in 2026 without Hamas.

“This feels like a dam breaking,” said a Palestinian affairs analyst Mouin Rabbani. “One can expect others to follow.” Over 145 countries already recognize Palestine. Israel and the U.S. remain opposed. “Recognizing a Palestinian state rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it “a reckless decision.”

Witkoff’s visit to Gaza sparks controversy

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Gaza on August 2, touring a controversial aid site amid rising famine. “He had a meeting on getting the people fed, and that’s what we want.” the U.S. President Trump said, contradicting Netanyahu’s denial of starvation in Gaza.

Witkoff visited a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) site in Rafah, established to bypass the UN. The UN refused to join, citing violations of humanitarian principles. Over 1,000 Palestinians have reportedly died near GHF sites.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces opened fire during the visit. “As soon as Witkoff arrived, there was random gunfire,” said Ahmad Abu Armanah, who was wounded and treated in Khan Younis. Hamas called the visit a “photo opportunity.” Ambassador Mike Huckabee praised GHF, claiming Hamas “hates” the group because aid bypasses it.

Diplomatic landscape shifts

If France and the UK proceed, four of five permanent UN Security Council members will back Palestinian statehood. “The U.S. would stand alone,” said analyst Khaled Elgindy.

Recognition could allow embassies to open and bolster Palestine’s legal standing. However, France said it would not arrest Israeli leaders under the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrants. “Recognition doesn’t mean prosecution,” noted legal expert Yaël Ronen.

As public pressure mounts, a YouGov poll shows that 45% of Britons now support recognition of a Palestinian state. “It was becoming dishonorable to do nothing,” said former French FM Hubert Védrine. Still, as Rabbani observed, “Recognition is a low-cost option. Real change requires real action.”

Earlier, it was reported that the United States and Israel sharply condemned France’s decision to officially recognize the State of Palestine in September.