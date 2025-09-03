Belgium to recognize Palestine, impose restrictions on Israel

According to Prévot, 12 measures will be implemented at the national level. These include a ban on imports from Israeli settlements, a review of public procurement policy with Israeli companies, restrictions on consular aid to Belgians residing in settlements considered illegal under international law, and possible legal proceedings.

“Belgium had to take strong decisions to increase pressure on the Israeli government and the Hamas terrorists. It is not a question of sanctioning the Israeli people, but of ensuring that its government respects international and humanitarian law and taking action to try to change the situation on the ground,” the minister wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

🇧🇪🇵🇸 Palestine will be recognised by Belgium at #UNGA.



Firm sanctions are being taken against the Israeli government. Any antisemitism or glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters will also be more strongly condemned.



Additional measures include overflight and transit bans, as well as declaring two Israeli ministers, several settlers, and Hamas leaders “persona non gratae” in Belgium.

“Belgium will join the signatory countries of the New York Declaration, which outlines the path towards a two-state solution and therefore recognises them. Belgium will recognize Palestine during the joint initiative of France and Saudi Arabia,” Prévot said.

He noted that recognition will be formalized through a royal decree once all hostages are released and Hamas no longer holds administrative control in Palestine. According to the minister, Belgium will also support reconstruction efforts, advocate for European measures targeting Hamas, and strengthen initiatives against anti-Semitism in cooperation with Jewish communities and national security services.

Last month, Australia announced it would recognize a Palestinian state, joining France, Britain, and Canada.