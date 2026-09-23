Lutsenko wins seventh gold for Kazakhstan, sets national record for Asian Games gold medals

The experienced Kazakhstani cyclist was first across the finish line in the men’s road race, clocking 4:13:11 to secure another gold for Kazakhstan.

Lutsenko was joined in the race by fellow riders Yevgeniy Fedorov and Nicolas Vinokurov, who competed as part of the national team.

The victory gives Lutsenko his second gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Earlier in the competition, he triumphed in the individual time trial.

The latest victory moved Lutsenko into the record books. His six Asian Games gold medals make him the most successful Kazakhstani athlete in the history of the Asian Games in terms of gold medals won.

Lutsenko’s Asian Games medal haul includes one gold from Incheon 2014, two golds from Jakarta 2018, one gold and one silver from Hangzhou 2022, and two golds from Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Before Lutsenko, the national record belonged to canoeist Konstantin Negodyayev, who won five gold medals at the Asian Games in Hiroshima and Bangkok.

The Kazakhstani rider won two U23 world championship titles, taking gold in 2012 and 2013. He has also claimed stage victories at major international races, including Paris-Nice and the Vuelta a España.

The 20th Asian Games are scheduled to run through October 4, with Kazakhstan represented by 558 athletes across 35 sports.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan took silver in the women’s skeet shooting team event at the Asian Games.